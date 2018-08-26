DeltaChain Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. DeltaChain has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $16,155.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded flat against the dollar. One DeltaChain token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014939 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000330 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00260488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00149722 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00036131 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010352 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DeltaChain Token Profile

DeltaChain’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 tokens. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain

DeltaChain Token Trading

DeltaChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

