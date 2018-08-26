Defense (DFS) Market Cap Achieves $0.00

Defense (CURRENCY:DFS) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, Defense has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Defense has a market cap of $0.00 and $848.00 worth of Defense was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Defense coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001605 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Defense alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00028766 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004644 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00230960 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000486 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001936 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00060001 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Defense Profile

DFS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Defense’s total supply is 667,289 coins. Defense’s official Twitter account is @DEFENSEPROJECT_ . The official website for Defense is defensebox.io

Buying and Selling Defense

Defense can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defense directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Defense should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Defense using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Defense Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Defense and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.