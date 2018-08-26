Deere & Company (DE) Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,881,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $2,639,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 283.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $144.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.53 and a fifty-two week high of $175.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus reduced their price objective on Deere & Company to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $145.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.42.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

