DDR Corp. (DDR) Position Lessened by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,431 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in DDR were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DDR by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,352,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,722 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DDR by 151.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,916,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191,668 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DDR by 56.3% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DDR by 17.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,227,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in DDR by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,689,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,360,000 after acquiring an additional 311,600 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Scott D. Roulston sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $176,788.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander Otto acquired 236,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.09 per share, with a total value of $4,037,290.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,479,887 shares of company stock valued at $44,137,608. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DDR. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DDR in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised DDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of DDR in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on DDR from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DDR in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

DDR stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. DDR Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

DDR (NYSE:DDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. DDR had a negative net margin of 32.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that DDR Corp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

DDR is an owner and manager of 258 value-oriented shopping centers representing 89 million square feet in 32 states and Puerto Rico. The Company owns a high-quality portfolio of open-air shopping centers in major metropolitan areas that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers.

