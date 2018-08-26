Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLAY shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $410,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at $931,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Jenkins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $1,117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,007.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,500 shares of company stock worth $5,582,672 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,765,000 after buying an additional 70,735 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,007,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,979,000 after buying an additional 36,995 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $14,872,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $24,305,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 217.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 31,133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.40. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $37.85 and a 12-month high of $60.66.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.57 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

