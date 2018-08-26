Datarius Credit (DTRC) Price Hits $0.0015

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Datarius Credit has a market cap of $191,586.00 and approximately $328,358.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. One Datarius Credit token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Exrates and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015065 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000325 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00260642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00149270 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033918 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Datarius Credit’s genesis date was November 28th, 2017. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,756,071 tokens. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io . Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank

Datarius Credit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datarius Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datarius Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

