DA Davidson Weighs in on Photronics, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (PLAB)

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2018 earnings estimates for Photronics in a report released on Wednesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Photronics’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PLAB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Photronics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

PLAB stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.34 million, a P/E ratio of 56.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.73. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $136.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.67 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Photronics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Photronics news, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $43,924.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,150.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,210 shares of company stock valued at $169,911 over the last three months. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Photronics by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 26,902 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Photronics by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,925,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,882,000 after buying an additional 393,789 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Photronics by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 395,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 87,723 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Photronics by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

