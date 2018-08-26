CVS Health Corp (CVS) Position Lifted by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,275 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 631,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $45,785,000 after purchasing an additional 147,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,235 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $74.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $60.14 and a twelve month high of $84.00. The firm has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $46.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.34 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Loop Capital set a $68.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $80.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.04.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

