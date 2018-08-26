Curbstone Financial Management Corp Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2,886.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,717,907 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $620,229,000 after buying an additional 11,325,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,749,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,580,337,000 after buying an additional 6,007,544 shares during the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $261,019,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,175,376 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,919,788,000 after buying an additional 4,270,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $182,955,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.97 and a 52 week high of $55.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.70.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $32.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 63.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Scotiabank set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.42.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

