Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases New Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 78,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $10,682,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,239.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,418,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,055 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $5,143,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth $4,159,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 843,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 674,261 shares during the last quarter. 44.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Shares of FSM opened at $4.67 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.10. The firm has a market cap of $746.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of -0.07.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $73.67 million for the quarter. analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FSM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine situated in the state of Oaxaca in southern Mexico.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.