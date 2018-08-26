Cumberland Partners Ltd Invests $549,000 in Viacom, Inc. Class B (VIAB)

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

VIAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.82.

Shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. Viacom, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Viacom, Inc. Class B had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. research analysts expect that Viacom, Inc. Class B will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Viacom, Inc. Class B’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.22%.

Viacom, Inc. Class B Profile

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

