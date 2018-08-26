Cumberland Partners Ltd Invests $351,000 in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK)

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at $106,625,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $23,324,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $18,541,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 7.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,535,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,260,000 after purchasing an additional 438,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,281,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,974,000 after purchasing an additional 319,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNK shares. ValuEngine lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cinemark from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Imperial Capital started coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.59.

NYSE:CNK opened at $37.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $889.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.68 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of June 30, 2018, the company operated 539 theatres and 5,998 screens.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.