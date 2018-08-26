CSI Compressco (CCLP) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.13

Press coverage about CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CSI Compressco earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.5725755617428 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCLP shares. ValuEngine lowered CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of CSI Compressco in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Raymond James set a $8.00 price objective on CSI Compressco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CSI Compressco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

CCLP remained flat at $$6.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,653. The firm has a market cap of $255.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.50. CSI Compressco has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $8.05.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $99.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.13 million. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 51.34% and a negative net margin of 12.89%. equities research analysts expect that CSI Compressco will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.50%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.10%.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services.

