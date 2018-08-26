Cryptonex 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.64 Million (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Cryptonex coin can now be purchased for about $2.18 or 0.00032532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptonex, YoBit and HitBTC. Cryptonex has a market capitalization of $99.16 million and $3.64 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014948 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00262151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00151774 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035271 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010671 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 106,869,773 coins and its circulating supply is 45,432,147 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and Cryptonex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

