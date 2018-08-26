Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Crown by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 47.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the first quarter valued at about $370,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CCK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

In other news, Director William S. Urkiel bought 2,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.25 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,408.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue bought 10,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 491,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,252,098.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $599,575. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCK opened at $42.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 58.64%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

