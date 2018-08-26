Critical Survey: LightPath Technologies (LPTH) and NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

LightPath Technologies (NYSE: NPTN) and NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

27.6% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for LightPath Technologies and NeoPhotonics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightPath Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 NeoPhotonics 0 4 5 1 2.70

LightPath Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $2.95, indicating a potential upside of 36.57%. NeoPhotonics has a consensus target price of $9.93, indicating a potential upside of 9.83%. Given LightPath Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than NeoPhotonics.

Volatility and Risk

LightPath Technologies has a beta of -0.73, meaning that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoPhotonics has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LightPath Technologies and NeoPhotonics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightPath Technologies $28.37 million 1.96 $7.70 million $0.38 5.68 NeoPhotonics $292.89 million 1.40 -$53.33 million ($1.10) -8.22

LightPath Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeoPhotonics. NeoPhotonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LightPath Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LightPath Technologies and NeoPhotonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightPath Technologies 24.61% 26.31% 17.85% NeoPhotonics -20.58% -28.35% -13.70%

Summary

LightPath Technologies beats NeoPhotonics on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, GRADIUM glass lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and China, as well as through distributors and channel partners in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals. The company also engages in developing pluggable coherent modules that combine NLW-ITLA with ICR and a coherent modulator; and offers 100G products for the client side and datacenter applications. In addition, it offers network products and solutions, including application-specific passive optical functionalities in modules or sub-system configurations; transceiver modules for various low speed access and mobile backhaul applications; and products for test and measurement, instrumentation, industrial, and research applications. The company sells its products to network equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force in North America, Europe, Russia, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as NanoGram Corporation and changed its name to NeoPhotonics Corporation in 2002. NeoPhotonics Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.