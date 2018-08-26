Critical Review: Yelp (YELP) and Cannabis Sativa (CBDS)

Yelp (OTCMKTS: CBDS) and Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yelp and Cannabis Sativa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yelp $846.81 million 4.58 $152.85 million $0.07 662.14 Cannabis Sativa N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Yelp has higher revenue and earnings than Cannabis Sativa.

Profitability

This table compares Yelp and Cannabis Sativa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yelp 17.64% 0.74% 0.67% Cannabis Sativa -933.35% -110.30% -65.71%

Volatility & Risk

Yelp has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cannabis Sativa has a beta of -6.69, indicating that its stock price is 769% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Yelp and Cannabis Sativa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yelp 2 11 10 0 2.35 Cannabis Sativa 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yelp presently has a consensus price target of $47.95, indicating a potential upside of 3.46%. Given Yelp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Yelp is more favorable than Cannabis Sativa.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.0% of Yelp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Yelp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yelp beats Cannabis Sativa on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others. It provides free and paid advertising products to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to local audiences through its Website and mobile application; and business listing products. The company's Yelp platform enables consumers to order flowers, purchase event tickets, and book spa and salon appointments. In addition, it offers Yelp Deals that allow local business owners to create promotional discounted deals for their products and services; and Gift Certificates products for local business owners to sell full-price gift certificates directly to customers through their business listing pages. Further, the company provides other services comprising Yelp Reservations that provide restaurants, nightlife, and other venues with the ability to offer online reservations directly from their Yelp business listing pages; and Yelp Nowait, a subscription-based waitlist management solution that allows consumers to check wait times and join waitlists remotely, as well as businesses to manage seating and server rotation. Its other services also include WiFi Marketing product for businesses to create on-premises WiFi access for customers and advertise products on the WiFi log-in page, as well as collect contact and social media information from customers. The company offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its Website. Yelp Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain; Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC; Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face; Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion; and Lip Garden, an emollient balm. It also offers Wild Earth Naturals and hi branded men's and women's fashion tee shirts and sweatshirts, as well as caps and coffee mugs through Website, wildearthnaturals.com. In addition, the company operates iBudtender, an online portal that offers information and patient reviews on marijuana dispensaries, cannabis businesses, marijuana strains, edibles, concentrates, and products; and PrestoCorp, an online telemedicine platform providing access to knowledgeable physicians for a safe and confidential way to get a medical marijuana recommendation using secure video conferencing technology. Cannabis Sativa, Inc. is based in Mesquite, Nevada.

