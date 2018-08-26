Critical Review: Alliance Data Systems (ADS) versus NEWTEK Business Services (NEWT)

Alliance Data Systems (NASDAQ: NEWT) and NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and NEWTEK Business Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Data Systems $7.72 billion 1.69 $788.70 million $18.28 12.96 NEWTEK Business Services $38.91 million 11.31 $38.97 million $1.77 13.23

Alliance Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than NEWTEK Business Services. Alliance Data Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NEWTEK Business Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of NEWTEK Business Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of NEWTEK Business Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and NEWTEK Business Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Data Systems 11.35% 59.18% 3.83% NEWTEK Business Services 105.34% 8.86% 4.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alliance Data Systems and NEWTEK Business Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Data Systems 1 6 12 0 2.58 NEWTEK Business Services 0 3 0 0 2.00

Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus price target of $263.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.21%. NEWTEK Business Services has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.87%. Given Alliance Data Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alliance Data Systems is more favorable than NEWTEK Business Services.

Volatility & Risk

Alliance Data Systems has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NEWTEK Business Services has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Alliance Data Systems pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. NEWTEK Business Services pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Alliance Data Systems pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NEWTEK Business Services pays out 94.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NEWTEK Business Services has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. NEWTEK Business Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems beats NEWTEK Business Services on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. It also focuses on facilitating and managing interactions between its clients and their customers through various consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. The company captures and analyzes data created during each customer interaction, leveraging the insight derived from that data to enable clients to identify and acquire new customers and to enhance customer loyalty. It serves clients across various end-markets, including financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments. Under debt investments, it focuses on first lien loans, which have terms of 1 to 25 years; second lien loans, which have terms of 5 to 25 years, and unsecured loans, which are provided to meet short-term funding needs and are repaid within 6 to 12 months. It operates through Electronic Payment Processing, Managed Technology Solutions, Small Business Finance, and Capcos segments. The company originates small business administration loans for the purpose of acquiring commercial real estate, machinery, equipment, and inventory, as well as to refinance debt and fund franchises, working capital, and business acquisitions; and offers small business loan servicing and consulting services to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and various other financial institutions, as well as provides management services. Its electronic payment processing services include credit and debit card processing, check approval, ancillary processing equipment and software to merchants, eCommerce, electronic solutions to accept non-cash payments, check conversion, remote deposit capture, ACH processing, and electronic gift and loyalty card programs. The company also provides Website hosting, dedicated server, and cloud hosting services; Web design and development; Internet marketing; data storage and backup and other related services; and ecommerce services, such as payment processing, online shopping cart tools, Website design and Web related services; Accounts Receivable Financing, and The Secure Gateway. In addition, it offers Newtek Advantage, a mobile, real-time operating platform enabling a business to access data on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or PC for eCommerce, credit/debit transactions, Website statistics, payroll, insurance, and business loans. Further, the company sells personal, commercial, and health/benefits lines of insurance products; and payroll management processing and employee tax filing services. It has strategic alliances with American International Group, CTAA, Navy Federal Credit Union, Credit Union National Association, Pershing, and others to provide agent services to small business clients. The firm seeks to invest in New York and Louisiana area. The firm seeks to invest $0.3 million to $3 million in businesses. It provides small business terms loans ranging from $0.05 million to $10 million. The firm also provides account receivable financing ranging from $0.05 million to $1.5 million. It also provides $0.05 million to $10 million financing to owner occupied real estate businesses whose average net income over the last 2 years must not exceed $2.5 million. Newtek Business Services Corp., formerly known as Newtek Business Services Inc., was incorporated on August 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York with additional offices in Garden City, New York; Miami, Florida; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; New Orleans, Louisiana; and New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.