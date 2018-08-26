Critical Analysis: RMG Networks (RMGN) and Paypal (PYPL)

RMG Networks (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

RMG Networks has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paypal has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

10.8% of RMG Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Paypal shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of RMG Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Paypal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RMG Networks and Paypal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RMG Networks $37.04 million 0.38 -$5.19 million N/A N/A Paypal $13.09 billion 8.14 $1.80 billion $1.39 64.82

Paypal has higher revenue and earnings than RMG Networks.

Profitability

This table compares RMG Networks and Paypal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RMG Networks -22.07% -194.38% -37.60% Paypal 14.02% 12.91% 4.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for RMG Networks and Paypal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RMG Networks 0 1 0 0 2.00 Paypal 0 7 30 0 2.81

RMG Networks currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.00%. Paypal has a consensus price target of $88.49, suggesting a potential downside of 1.79%. Given Paypal’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paypal is more favorable than RMG Networks.

Summary

Paypal beats RMG Networks on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

RMG Networks Company Profile

RMG Networks Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-class digital signage solutions. It offers suite of products, including proprietary software, software-embedded hardware, maintenance and support services, content and creative services, installation services, and third-party displays. The company provides Enterprise Server (ES), a robust software application server used to collect content from various applications and other data sources; and Media Players/Smart Digital Appliances, which are software pre-loaded media players that function as the content storage and rendering hardware between its ES content engine and the visual display end-points. It also offers Design Studio, a software used to design the look, feel, function, and timing of content played on end-point displays; InView, an integrated software product to deliver real-time business data and other content directly on employees' devices; subscription content services, which provide business-appropriate news and current information; electronic displays, such as door displays; and MAX LED, LED display solutions for indoor and outdoor market applications. In addition, the company offers Korbyt Signage, which include browser-based content authoring tool, an intuitive content management system, and enterprise scalable device management and alerting features; and KorbytGO which provide mobile app platform that enables organizations to connect with their employees, managers, and leadership through a mobile phone. Further, the company provides product maintenance, subscription-based content, custom creative, and installation and training services. It serves financial services, telecommunications, manufacturing, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, utility, and transportation industries, as well as federal, state, and local governments primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. RMG Networks Holding Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. It also offers gateway services that enable merchants to accept payments online with credit or debit cards. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

