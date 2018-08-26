Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$55.00” Price Target for Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WSM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Loop Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.48.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $71.36 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

In other news, insider Alex Bellos sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $203,759.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,002.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Greener sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $302,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,021.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,243 shares of company stock worth $2,440,669. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 367,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,558,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Chemical Bank lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 6,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 164,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

