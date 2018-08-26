Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Experian (EXPN)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EXPN. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, July 13th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.57) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 1,770 ($22.63) to GBX 2,140 ($27.36) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Experian to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,750 ($22.37) to GBX 1,800 ($23.01) in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 1,550 ($19.81) to GBX 1,720 ($21.99) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Experian presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,906 ($24.36).

Shares of LON EXPN opened at GBX 1,906 ($24.36) on Thursday. Experian has a 52-week low of GBX 1,428 ($18.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,708 ($21.83).

In other news, insider Ruba Borno bought 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,838 ($23.49) per share, for a total transaction of £19,979.06 ($25,538.87). Also, insider Lloyd Pitchford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,904 ($24.34), for a total transaction of £190,400 ($243,384.89).

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

