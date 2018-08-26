Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Shares Sold by Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,533 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,405 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned about 0.09% of Credicorp worth $17,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Credicorp from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.67.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $222.61 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $189.69 and a 12 month high of $239.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.

