Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (CVTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $237.85 Million

Brokerages expect that Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) will report $237.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Covenant Transportation Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $231.40 million and the highest is $244.30 million. Covenant Transportation Group reported sales of $178.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Covenant Transportation Group will report full year sales of $872.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $853.50 million to $890.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.00 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $992.90 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Covenant Transportation Group.

Get Covenant Transportation Group alerts:

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $196.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.25 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Covenant Transportation Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

In related news, VP Ralph H. Lovin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $104,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,319.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Ray Parker sold 10,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $333,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,692,781. Company insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVTI. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 49,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 16,827 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Covenant Transportation Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,159,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 27,089 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Covenant Transportation Group during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in Covenant Transportation Group during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVTI stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $28.72. The stock had a trading volume of 72,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,297. Covenant Transportation Group has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $35.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Covenant Transportation Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers long haul, dedicated, temperature-controlled, and regional solo-driver services; long haul, regional, dedicated, and intermodal temperature-controlled services; and regional solo-driver and dedicated services.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covenant Transportation Group (CVTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.