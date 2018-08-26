Coupa Software Inc (COUP) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 86,947.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 147,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after buying an additional 147,811 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Adams Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Diker Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,279,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 129.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupa Software stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. Coupa Software Inc has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $71.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $56.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $47,055.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $4,219,004.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,627,467.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 391,200 shares of company stock worth $23,036,851 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Coupa Software to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.48 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

