Coty (COTY) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $19.50 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Coty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.59.

COTY opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Coty had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites.

