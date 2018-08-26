Corporacion America Airports SA Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (CAAP)

Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corporacion America Airports in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.58.

Get Corporacion America Airports alerts:

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Corporacion America Airports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Corporacion America Airports stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 17.83. Corporacion America Airports has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $17.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the 1st quarter worth $678,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the 1st quarter worth $703,000. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Corporacion America Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Corporacion America Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporacion America Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.