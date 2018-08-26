Corporacion America Airports (CAAP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Corporacion America Airports SA is a focused on acquiring, developing and operating airport concessions. The Company is a private sector airport operator. It operates primarily in Latin America, Europe and Eurasia. Corporacion America Airports SA is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Corporacion America Airports alerts:

NYSE:CAAP opened at $8.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.83. Corporacion America Airports has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.10 million. equities research analysts predict that Corporacion America Airports will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the first quarter valued at about $6,149,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the first quarter valued at about $14,948,000. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the first quarter valued at about $49,856,000. Makaira Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the first quarter valued at about $11,987,000. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the first quarter valued at about $4,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Corporacion America Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporacion America Airports (CAAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporacion America Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporacion America Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.