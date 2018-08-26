Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (CVRS) Director Purchases $29,700.00 in Stock

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) Director Louis A. Cannon acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CVRS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 497,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,401. Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $1.97.
Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Corindus Vascular Robotics had a negative net margin of 323.84% and a negative return on equity of 110.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics in a report on Monday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corindus Vascular Robotics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.50.
Corindus Vascular Robotics Company Profile
Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular systems for use in interventional vascular procedures in the United States and internationally. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures.
