Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (CVRS) Director Purchases $29,700.00 in Stock

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) Director Louis A. Cannon acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CVRS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 497,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,401. Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $1.97.

Get Corindus Vascular Robotics alerts:

Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Corindus Vascular Robotics had a negative net margin of 323.84% and a negative return on equity of 110.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVRS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Corindus Vascular Robotics by 245.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 89,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 63,217 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics by 1,328.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 232,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 216,551 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 119,611 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics in a report on Monday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corindus Vascular Robotics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.50.

Corindus Vascular Robotics Company Profile

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular systems for use in interventional vascular procedures in the United States and internationally. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Corindus Vascular Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corindus Vascular Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.