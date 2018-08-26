Corecivic Inc (CXW) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 199.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,765 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.46% of Corecivic worth $13,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 2.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 0.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 764,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 10.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 69,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CXW shares. ValuEngine cut Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corecivic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Corecivic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $69,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,321 shares in the company, valued at $702,739.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 14,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,935 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Corecivic stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.02. Corecivic Inc has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $449.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.61 million. Corecivic had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Corecivic Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Corecivic’s payout ratio is currently 74.14%.

Corecivic Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, government real estate solutions, and a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis.

