Copico (XCPO) Market Capitalization Tops $35,125.00

Copico (CURRENCY:XCPO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Copico has a market capitalization of $35,125.00 and $0.00 worth of Copico was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Copico coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Copico has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00045737 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009104 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000356 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000536 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Copico Profile

Copico is a coin. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. Copico’s total supply is 22,940,540 coins and its circulating supply is 15,746,668 coins. Copico’s official website is www.copico.io . The Reddit community for Copico is /r/copico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Copico’s official Twitter account is @teamcopico

