Contrasting Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) & Vale (VALE)

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: VALE) and Vale (NYSE:VALE) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and Vale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeport-McMoRan 14.87% 24.01% 7.50% Vale 13.17% 17.47% 8.19%

Freeport-McMoRan pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Vale pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Freeport-McMoRan pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vale pays out 6.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Freeport-McMoRan and Vale, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeport-McMoRan 1 11 8 0 2.35 Vale 0 5 10 0 2.67

Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus price target of $18.08, indicating a potential upside of 24.97%. Vale has a consensus price target of $14.56, indicating a potential upside of 10.10%. Given Freeport-McMoRan’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Freeport-McMoRan is more favorable than Vale.

Risk and Volatility

Freeport-McMoRan has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vale has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.8% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Vale shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and Vale’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeport-McMoRan $16.40 billion 1.28 $1.82 billion $1.17 12.37 Vale $33.97 billion 2.03 $5.51 billion $1.35 9.79

Vale has higher revenue and earnings than Freeport-McMoRan. Vale is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freeport-McMoRan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America. It also operates a portfolio of oil and gas assets comprising oil and natural gas production onshore in South Louisiana; and on the Gulf of Mexico shelf and oil production offshore California. As of December 31, 2017, the company's estimated consolidated recoverable proven and probable mineral reserves totaled 86.7 billion pounds of copper, 23.5 million ounces of gold, and 2.84 billion pounds of molybdenum, as well as estimated proved developed oil and natural gas reserves totaled 10.1 million barrels of oil equivalents. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Vale

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services. The Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provision of related logistic services. The Base Metals segment produces and extracts non-ferrous minerals, including nickel, as well as its by-products, such as ferro-nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, copper, precious metals, and others. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

