Contrasting Canadian Solar (CSIQ) & Applied Materials (AMAT)

Applied Materials (NASDAQ: CSIQ) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Applied Materials has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Solar has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

76.0% of Applied Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Canadian Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Applied Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Applied Materials pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Canadian Solar does not pay a dividend. Applied Materials pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Materials and Canadian Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Materials 19.87% 58.23% 24.48% Canadian Solar 3.26% 12.44% 2.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied Materials and Canadian Solar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Materials $14.54 billion 2.96 $3.43 billion $3.25 13.15 Canadian Solar $3.39 billion 0.24 $99.57 million $1.04 13.33

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Solar. Applied Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Applied Materials and Canadian Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Materials 0 4 17 1 2.86 Canadian Solar 1 5 2 0 2.13

Applied Materials presently has a consensus target price of $61.86, indicating a potential upside of 44.78%. Canadian Solar has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.87%. Given Applied Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Applied Materials is more favorable than Canadian Solar.

Summary

Applied Materials beats Canadian Solar on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. It offers products and technologies for transistor and interconnect fabrication, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation and nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity, including spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes, and other display technologies for TVs, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices, as well as equipment for flexible substrates. The company serves manufacturers of semiconductor wafers and chips, liquid crystal and organic light-emitting diode displays, and other electronic devices. Applied Materials, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems. The company also provides specialty solar products consisting of Andes Solar Home System, an off-grid solar system that provides an economical source of electricity to homes and communities without access to grid; and Maple Solar System, a clean energy solution for families, as well as solar system kits, which are a ready-to-install packages that consist inverters, racking systems, and other accessories. In addition, it develops, builds, and sells solar power projects; performs engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) work for solar power projects; and offers operation and maintenance services that include inspection, repair, and replacement of plant equipment, site management, and administrative support services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity through its solar plants with an aggregate capacity of approximately 1,211.1 megawatts. Canadian Solar Inc. offers its products to distributors, system integrators, project developers, and installers/EPC companies. The company has operations in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia, and Asia. Canadian Solar Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Guelph, Canada.

