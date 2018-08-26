Continental (CON) Given a €240.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €240.00 ($272.73) price target on Continental (ETR:CON) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CON. Goldman Sachs Group set a €267.00 ($303.41) price objective on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($272.73) price objective on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €260.00 ($295.45) price objective on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. UBS Group set a €253.00 ($287.50) price objective on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($284.09) price objective on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €217.98 ($247.70).

CON opened at €155.45 ($176.65) on Wednesday. Continental has a 1-year low of €186.55 ($211.99) and a 1-year high of €257.40 ($292.50).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

