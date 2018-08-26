Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice cut Contango Oil & Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Contango Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Contango Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, July 13th.

In other news, major shareholder John C. Goff acquired 108,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $517,545.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John C. Goff acquired 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $115,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 309,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,465.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,352,000 after purchasing an additional 899,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,883,630 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 147,161 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 289,082 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 149,313 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 2,077.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,161 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 190,015 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MCF opened at $5.85 on Friday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $6.92.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 million. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 36.73%.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 189.3 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 91.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 10.6 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 5.6 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

