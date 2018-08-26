Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Consolidated Water reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 5.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 191.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Water stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 33,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.76 million, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, Mexico, the United States, and Indonesia. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

