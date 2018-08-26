ConocoPhillips (COP) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,740 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 77.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,136,386 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $245,246,000 after buying an additional 1,811,555 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,926,665 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $292,101,000 after buying an additional 1,282,558 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $85,972,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $71,270,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,199.6% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 916,597 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,345,000 after buying an additional 846,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $72.61 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $73.75. The company has a market capitalization of $84.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 190.00%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.47.

In related news, Chairman Ryan Michael Lance sold 160,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $11,535,812.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,661,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $3,618,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,440.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 269,496 shares of company stock worth $19,425,690. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

