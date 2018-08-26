ConocoPhillips (COP) Insider Sells $4,271,377.84 in Stock

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) insider Don E. Jr. Wallette sold 59,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,271,377.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,587.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.75. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $73.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.00%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,492,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

