Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in MDC Partners Inc (MDCA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,053,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 964,977 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 479.7% during the 2nd quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 64,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 53,735 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDC Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 229,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 117,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDCA shares. ValuEngine upgraded MDC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 target price on MDC Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

MDCA opened at $4.80 on Friday. MDC Partners Inc has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $12.26. The company has a market capitalization of $267.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). MDC Partners had a net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $379.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that MDC Partners Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

