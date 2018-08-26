Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $161,000 Position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 11.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.6% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 239,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter worth approximately $587,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 35,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $14.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $412.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.55. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $14.47.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 million. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 32.36%. equities research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.90%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACRE shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.