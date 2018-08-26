Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Concert Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.3088572580511 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

CNCE traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $15.66. 109,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,839. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $30.71. The firm has a market cap of $366.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 67.52%. equities research analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

In related news, COO Nancy Stuart sold 31,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $561,439.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,438.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, which has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with narcolepsy; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

