Computer Services, Inc. (CSVI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This is an increase from Computer Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Computer Services stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $717.43 million, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.23. Computer Services has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $57.95.

Get Computer Services alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Computer Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th.

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and eBusiness services, as well as equipment and supply sales.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Computer Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.