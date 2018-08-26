Comparing Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) & Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: XHR) and Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Xenia Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Playa Hotels & Resorts does not pay a dividend. Xenia Hotels & Resorts pays out 53.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Playa Hotels & Resorts has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Playa Hotels & Resorts and Xenia Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playa Hotels & Resorts 0 0 4 0 3.00 Xenia Hotels & Resorts 0 3 4 0 2.57

Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $14.92, indicating a potential upside of 43.98%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $23.86, indicating a potential downside of 1.42%. Given Playa Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Playa Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.8% of Playa Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Playa Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Playa Hotels & Resorts and Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playa Hotels & Resorts 3.75% 8.22% 3.00% Xenia Hotels & Resorts 10.33% 6.23% 3.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Playa Hotels & Resorts and Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playa Hotels & Resorts $559.54 million 2.42 -$240,000.00 $0.38 27.26 Xenia Hotels & Resorts $945.28 million 2.87 $98.86 million $2.06 11.75

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Playa Hotels & Resorts. Xenia Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Playa Hotels & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Xenia Hotels & Resorts beats Playa Hotels & Resorts on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, develops, and manages all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns, operates, and manages resorts under the Hyatt Ziva, Panama Jack, Dreams, Sanctuary, Hyatt Zilara, THE Royal, and Secrets brand names. As of December 31, 2017, it owned a portfolio consisting of 13 resorts comprising 6,130 rooms located in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

