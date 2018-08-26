Comparing Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock (IEP) & OmniTek Engineering (OMTK)

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock (OTCMKTS: OMTK) and OmniTek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $7.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. OmniTek Engineering does not pay a dividend.

This table compares Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock and OmniTek Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock 6.84% 10.19% 3.80% OmniTek Engineering -64.06% -151.59% -47.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock and OmniTek Engineering’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock $21.74 billion 0.65 $2.43 billion N/A N/A OmniTek Engineering $1.07 million 5.25 -$1.03 million N/A N/A

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than OmniTek Engineering.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.0% of Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of OmniTek Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.1% of Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.0% of OmniTek Engineering shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniTek Engineering has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock and OmniTek Engineering, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock 1 0 0 0 1.00 OmniTek Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential downside of 41.57%. Given Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock is more favorable than OmniTek Engineering.

Summary

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock beats OmniTek Engineering on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment manufactures and distributes components, accessories, and systems to the automotive, heavy-duty, marine, railroad, agricultural, off-road, aerospace, power generation, and industrial markets; and distributes automotive parts. Its Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and manufactures nitrogen fertilizers. Its Railcar segment manufactures and sells railcars; and provides railcar repair services, as well as leases railcars. The company's Gaming segment owns and operates casino gaming properties, including 8 casino facilities with 5,800 hotel rooms. The company's Metals segment collects, processes, and sells ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as processes and distributes steel pipe and plate products. Its Mining segment produces and sells iron ore products to the steel industry. The company's Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings for the processed meat and poultry industry. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of commercial real estate properties; construction and sale of single-family and multi-family homes, lots in subdivisions and planned communities, and raw land for residential development; and operation of golf and club. The company's Home Fashion segment manufactures and distributes home fashion consumer products. Icahn Enterprises L.P. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

OmniTek Engineering Company Profile

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and sells proprietary diesel-to-natural gas conversion systems and other products worldwide. The company offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to run on an alternative fuels, including compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and liquid petroleum gas; and natural gas engines and components, as well as high-pressure natural gas coalescing filters. Its products are used for stationary applications; and the transportation market, such as light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty trucks, and municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. The company sells and delivers its products through its products through its distributors, engine manufacturers, system integrators, fleet operators, and engine conversion companies, as well as directly to end-users. Omnitek Engineering Corp. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

