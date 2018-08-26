Comparing Endeavour Silver (EXK) & Franco Nevada (FNV)

Endeavour Silver (NYSE: FNV) and Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Endeavour Silver and Franco Nevada’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endeavour Silver $150.50 million 1.99 $9.68 million $0.08 29.13 Franco Nevada $675.00 million 18.41 $194.70 million $1.08 61.79

Franco Nevada has higher revenue and earnings than Endeavour Silver. Endeavour Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franco Nevada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Endeavour Silver and Franco Nevada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endeavour Silver 0.21% 0.23% 0.19% Franco Nevada 32.94% 4.80% 4.72%

Dividends

Franco Nevada pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Endeavour Silver does not pay a dividend. Franco Nevada pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Franco Nevada has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Endeavour Silver and Franco Nevada, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endeavour Silver 0 2 2 0 2.50 Franco Nevada 0 5 4 0 2.44

Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 136.05%. Franco Nevada has a consensus target price of $95.17, suggesting a potential upside of 42.61%. Given Endeavour Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Endeavour Silver is more favorable than Franco Nevada.

Volatility & Risk

Endeavour Silver has a beta of -0.35, meaning that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franco Nevada has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.1% of Endeavour Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Franco Nevada shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Franco Nevada beats Endeavour Silver on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the mining, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits. It owns interests in the Guanaceví mine located in the Guanaceví district, Durango, Mexico; and the Bolañitos and El Cubo silver-gold mines located in the northern parts of the Guanajuato and La Luz silver districts in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico. The company also has interests in various exploration and development projects, including the Terronera property in Jalisco state; the El Compas property in Zacatecas State; and the Parral property located in Chihuahua State, Mexico. In addition, it holds interests in the Guadalupe y Calvo property located in Chihuahua State; and the Lourdes located in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

