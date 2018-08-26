Comparing Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (SCHW) and Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: SCHW) and Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.3% of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Greenhill & Co., Inc. and Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenhill & Co., Inc. 3 2 0 0 1.40 Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock 1 5 8 0 2.50

Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $21.20, indicating a potential downside of 28.50%. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a consensus price target of $57.57, indicating a potential upside of 13.89%. Given Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock is more favorable than Greenhill & Co., Inc..

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenhill & Co., Inc. and Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenhill & Co., Inc. $239.18 million 2.80 -$26.65 million ($0.28) -105.89 Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock $8.62 billion 7.92 $2.35 billion $1.64 30.82

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Greenhill & Co., Inc.. Greenhill & Co., Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Greenhill & Co., Inc. and Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenhill & Co., Inc. -5.25% 3.15% 1.14% Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock 30.83% 17.96% 1.18%

Dividends

Greenhill & Co., Inc. pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Greenhill & Co., Inc. pays out -71.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock beats Greenhill & Co., Inc. on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings. It is also involved in the provision of advisory services to clients in relation to divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of these transactions ranging from initial structuring to final execution. In addition, the company advises clients on strategic matters, such as activist response, defensive tactics, special committee projects, licensing deals, joint ventures, valuation, negotiation tactics, industry dynamics, structuring alternatives, and timing and pricing of transactions, as well as financing alternatives. Further, it advises debtors, creditors, governments, pension funds, and other stakeholders in companies experiencing financial distress, as well as potential acquirers of distressed companies and assets. Additionally, the company assists the clients in identifying and capitalizing on potential incremental sources of value, as well as who seek court-assisted reorganizations by developing and seeking approval for plans of reorganization. It advises on capital structures and sales or recapitalizations; other financing matters, including debt issuances, equity financings, and exchange offers; and initial public offerings and other equity capital market transactions. The company also assists general partners and sponsors in raising capital for new private funds; and provides related advisory services to pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and other institutional investors, as well as on primary and secondary market transactions, and real estate funds. Greenhill & Co., Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services. The Advisor Services segment provides custodial, trading, and support services; and retirement business and corporate brokerage retirement services. This segment provides brokerage accounts with cash management capabilities; third-party mutual funds, as well as proprietary mutual funds, plus mutual fund trading, and clearing services to broker-dealers; and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including proprietary and third-party ETFs. It also offers advice solutions, such as managed portfolios of proprietary and third-party mutual funds and ETFs, separately managed accounts, customized personal advice for tailored portfolios, and specialized planning and portfolio management. In addition, this segment provides banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, first lien residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and pledged asset lines; and trust services comprising trust custody services, personal trust reporting services, and administrative trustee services. The company serves individuals and institutional clients in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, England, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia. The Charles Schwab Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

