Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) Stake Lifted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,766 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Community Bank System by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Community Bank System by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Community Bank System by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Community Bank System by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $223,020.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,576.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Serbun sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $160,136.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,296.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,940 shares of company stock valued at $553,205 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CBU. Hovde Group downgraded Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Community Bank System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

NYSE CBU opened at $66.20 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.75%.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

