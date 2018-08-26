Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $967,000 in Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TCO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.69.

Shares of Taubman Centers stock opened at $64.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.16. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.78 and a twelve month high of $66.61.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.94 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

