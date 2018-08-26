Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $928,000 in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Stock

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000.

DECK opened at $118.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12-month low of $61.60 and a 12-month high of $123.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.44. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Thomas George sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $1,186,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Spaly purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.17 per share, for a total transaction of $113,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,087 shares in the company, valued at $123,015.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Deckers Outdoor from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised Deckers Outdoor to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $137.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

