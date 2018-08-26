Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,715,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

RTM opened at $108.69 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $98.49 and a twelve month high of $118.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.