Commerzbank Analysts Give Hannover Re (HNR1) a €105.00 Price Target

Commerzbank set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research report on Monday, May 7th. equinet set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €121.00 ($137.50) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €117.00 ($132.95) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €107.00 ($121.59) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €112.13 ($127.42).

Hannover Re stock opened at €115.30 ($131.02) on Thursday. Hannover Re has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($107.67) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($132.24).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

